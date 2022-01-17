Dubai butterfly garden is the largest in the world

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai butterfly garden is the largest butterfly garden in the world and contains approximately 15,000 butterflies, from over 45 species. Located near the Dubai Miracle Garden, it is easily accessible by car or public transport.

They wander around specially grown nectar plants and food stations via ten specially designed and climate-controlled domes and the garden is spread over an area of more than 6000 square meters.

In the middle of each dome are whitewashed gazebos where visitors can sit and enjoy an immersive butterfly experience, as dozens flutter and fly around.

The entire area has been specially landscaped to include a variety of colourful nectar plants. There are also 15 food stations where butterflies can feed on nutrient syrups and fruits like mangoes, pineapple, and watermelon.