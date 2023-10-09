Dubai Chambers attracts world’s biggest family business conference

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Chambers has attracted the world’s biggest and most significant family business conference to Dubai, underlining the emirate’s status as a leading destination for prestigious global events.

Hosted in partnership with Campden Wealth, the inaugural edition of the Campden Global Owners and Family Office Congress will bring together more than 300 representatives from multi-generational wealth-owning families in Dubai from October 9 to 13.

The five-day gathering will feature immersive networking opportunities and closed-door sessions to exchange knowledge and experiences. Participants will engage in interactive discussions on best practices in managing family businesses, preserving family legacies, and navigating the unique challenges and opportunities that impact the sustainable success of family-owned businesses.

Dubai has been selected as the ideal destination for the congress due to its ability to attract UHNW family wealth, which is supported by the emirate’s prime position as a global business hub, reputation as a centre for innovation and sustainability, and role as a strategic gateway to emerging African economies.

The event is set to attract participants from across the globe. Family businesses and offices from the Middle East are expected to account for around 18 per cent of participants, with 26 per cent travelling from Europe, 22 per cent from North America, 16 per cent from India, and 15 per cent from the Asia Pacific region.

Real estate tops the list of sectors among the family businesses participating in the event, followed by venture capital, financial services, and energy. Other business sectors represented will include technology, fintech, blockchain, construction, infrastructure, healthcare, food and beverages, and mining and minerals.

Yahya Saeed Lootah, Chairman of the Campden Global Owners and Family Office Congress and a Member of the Advisory Committee of the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, commented, “Family businesses form the backbone of economies worldwide today, including the UAE. With the global economy being influenced by shifts in monetary policies, inflation, and other market factors, many family offices are considering their biggest modifications in strategic asset allocation for several years.”

He continued, “As market dynamics continue to evolve, the needs and challenges of family-owned businesses are also changing. Our role at the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses is to promote the sustainable growth of these important contributors to the national economy and ensure their continuity, competitiveness, and long-term financial success. Partnering with Campden Wealth to host this exclusive event creates a unique platform that will enable family businesses around the world to learn, grow, and thrive.”

Hosted under the theme ‘The Family Office Paradigm: Creating a Blueprint for Growth in Future Generations,’ the congress will address a range of topics that impact family businesses, including succession planning, investment strategies, governance, geopolitical risks, and portfolio management.