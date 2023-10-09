Jobs in UAE: Ajman Police is hiring; here’s how to apply

Interested candidates can send their CVs to s.humaid@ajmanpolice.gov.ae before Tuesday, October 10.

Photo: Ajman Police

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in the police sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), here’s an opportunity for you.

Ajman Police have announced hiring for two positions and registrations are open.

Here are the job details

Positions

  • Fitness trainer
  • Shooting instructor

Requirements

  • Previous experience is a must
  • The applicant should not be younger than 35 years
  • A trainer certificate is mandatory
  • The applicant must also be a resident of the UAE.

Interested candidates can send their CVs to s.humaid@ajmanpolice.gov.ae before Tuesday, October 10.

