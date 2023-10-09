Jobs in UAE: Ajman Police is hiring; here’s how to apply

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in the police sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), here’s an opportunity for you.

Ajman Police have announced hiring for two positions and registrations are open.

Here are the job details

Positions

Fitness trainer

Shooting instructor

Requirements

Previous experience is a must

The applicant should not be younger than 35 years

A trainer certificate is mandatory

The applicant must also be a resident of the UAE.

Interested candidates can send their CVs to s.humaid@ajmanpolice.gov.ae before Tuesday, October 10.