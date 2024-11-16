Dubai: Chance to win a 24K gold-plated Tesla cybertruck in Raffle Draw

Dubai is currently up for the biggest raffle during shopping where people have the chance to win a special Tesla Cybertruck made of 24k gold at Gold Souk Extension. This iconic all-electric SUV, which features a futuristic design is offered as a grand prize to promote shopping at the souk, which is a part of the Deira Enrichment Project, an apartment complex in Dubai which houses around 300 shops.

Houses around 300 shops

The raffle began on November 14 and will run until December 29. Shoppers can get one raffle ticket for every Dh 500 spent at any of the outlets taking part in the campaign, Khaleej Times reported.

While the exact price of the gold-plated cyber truck is yet to be fixed by Tesla‘s chief executive a normal trim of the cyber truck goes for approximately 490,000 in the market.

The Gold Souk Extension

Dubai Gold Souk Extension is a colourful market centre that adds to the attraction of shopping in the city. It has several shops selling gold, jewellery and other artefacts of luxury. This raffle makes people focus on the souk products and will help the souk attract not only local clients but also tourists.

About Cybertruck

Tesla’s Cybertruck was launched in 2023 and it is currently one of the most futuristic vehicles to grace the roads. It has a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, a windscreen of tempered glass, and a set of performance characteristics: acceleration on 0-100 kph up to 6.7 seconds. The model on showcase which is gold plated is rather a unique model because it is difficult to plate gold on its stainless steel frame.

The event is expected to be one of the centres of attraction during the festive season as more shoppers attend the event held in this busy emirate.



