Dubai denies explosion reports, warns of legal action

This follows reports by Reuters citing witnesses who said they heard loud booms in the city.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Dubai skyline with the Burj Khalifa and surrounding skyscrapers.
Dubai skyline featuring Burj Khalifa and Sheikh Zayed Road. Photo: AFP

Dubai: The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) has denied reports of explosions in Downtown Dubai, calling the claims false and warning that legal action will be taken against media organisations that publish unverified information about the emirate.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 16, on X, the GDMO said reports alleging explosions in Downtown Dubai were inaccurate and urged the public and media to rely only on official sources for verified information.

The clarification followed reports by Reuters, which cited witnesses as saying they heard loud booms in the city. Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB also quoted Arab sources claiming similar sounds had been heard in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Subhan Bakery

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defence official had earlier told the Faytuks Network that no explosions had occurred.

Reuters later updated its live coverage to reflect the Dubai government’s denial.

Government warns media

In a subsequent statement on X, the GDMO said legal action would be taken against media outlets that publish false news or unverified information about Dubai, in accordance with applicable local and federal laws.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The office reiterated that official government channels remain the sole source of accurate information during developing situations and urged the public to refrain from sharing rumours or unverified reports.

The statements come amid heightened regional tensions, during which unverified claims have spread rapidly across social media. UAE authorities have not reported any security incident linked to the reports.

Lord's Engineering College
Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button