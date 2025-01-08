Dubai Duty Free draw: Dutch expat, Indian national win Rs 8 cr each

A Dubai-based Dutch expat and an Indian national each won a staggering one million USD (Rs 8.58 crore) in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday, January 8.

Robert Korbijn, a 49-year-old Dutch expat, won one million USD in Millennium Millionaire Series 485 with ticket number 0309, purchased online on December 7.

Korbijn, who works as a chief financial officer for an investment company in Dubai, has been participating in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 3 years now.

He has been a Dubai resident since 2023 and is the fourth Dutch national to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

Indian national joins the winner list

Joining Korbijn as a fellow millionaire is Arulraj Thavasimani, an Indian national based in India.

Thavasimani was announced as the winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 486 with ticket number 0565, purchased in Concourse A on December 20.

While he is currently unreachable, he is likely to be overjoyed to learn about his life-changing windfall. Thavasimani is the 244th Indian national to win one million USD in the Millennium Millionaire draw since its inception in 1999.

Other Indian winner

In addition to the grand cash prizes, Abhilash Pachampully Balakrishnan, a 45-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 (Grey) motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 607. He purchased his winning ticket online on December 8.

How to take part in Dubai Duty Free draw

Taking part in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draws gives you the opportunity to win big prizes including expensive vehicles, motorcycles, and even up to one million USD. Here’s how to participate:

1. Choose draw:

Millennium Millionaire : Offers a chance to win one million USD.

: Offers a chance to win one million USD. Finest Surprise – Car: Win luxury cars such as Porsche, BMW, or Mercedes Benz.

– Car: Win luxury cars such as Porsche, BMW, or Mercedes Benz. Finest Surprise – Motorbike: Win premium motorbikes like BMW or Indian models.

2. Purchase tickets:

Millennium Millionaire:

Ticket price : Dirham 1,000 (excluding 5 percent VAT).

: Dirham 1,000 (excluding 5 percent VAT). Ticket limit: Limited to 5,000 tickets per series.

Finest Surprise – Car:

Ticket price : Dirham 500 (excluding 5 percent VAT).

: Dirham 500 (excluding 5 percent VAT). Ticket limit: Limited to 1,300 tickets per series.

Finest Surprise – Motorbike:

Ticket Price: Dirham 100 (excluding 5 percent VAT).

Ticket Limit: Limited to 1,000 tickets per series.

3. Purchase Locations:

Online:

Tickets can be purchased through the official Dubai Duty Free website.

In-Person:

Dubai International Airport (terminals 1, 2, and 3) – departure and arrival areas.

Al Maktoum International Airport.

The Irish Village Shop (Garhoud & Studio City).

Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.

The Aviation Club Pro Shop.

Hatta Border Shop.

4. Eligibility: