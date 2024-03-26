Dubai: Free international calls offered to metro users during Ramzan

During the ongoing holy month of Ramzan and as part of ‘We Bring You Closer’ initiative, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai provides a free international calling feature for Dubai Metro users, to check on their families around the world.

This initiative designed to strengthen your bond with your family and friends during Ramzan.

Taking to X, on Monday, March 25, RTA wrote, “#DubaiMetro users are connecting with their loved ones globally for free, thanks to the phone booths located in metro stations as part of #RTA’s ‘We Bring You Closer’ initiative.”

RTA, in collaboration with Keolis, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, has set up four telephone booths at four stations, including Al Ghubaiba, Union, and Jebel Ali Metro stations.

