Dubai: Global Village set to reopen in October; see what’s new

The popular family-friendly destination Dubai’s Global Village is set to open its 27th season on October 25, 2022, with new attractions and entertainment.

The venue will have 27 pavilions as an ode to the season, and will also see the presence of two new pavilions – Qatar and Oman.

The other country pavilions include— UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and Russia.

Each of these pavilions will offer visitors arts and crafts, national food, entertainment and products of the country or region.

A new project in Season 27 is the Road of Asia concept. ‘Road of Asia’ is a new pedestrian street featuring 43 kiosks from 13 Asian countries that are not represented through the 27 pavilions.

Mohamed Sharaf, chief operating officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, “Season 26 saw record footfall, and the whole team is working hard to build on last season’s accomplishments to ensure next season’s success.”

Global Village is located at Exit 37 of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (311) in Dubailand. It is approximately 20 minutes drive from Dubai Marina, and 25 minutes drive from Downtown Dubai.