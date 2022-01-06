Dubai golden visa holders can get driving license without training; here’s how

Abu Dhabi: The Golden Visa holders in Dubai can get a driving licence without the need for training, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has said.

If they have a license from one of the 32 approved countries, they will automatically qualify for a license from Dubai. This will include people from countries are— India, Pakistan, Philippines, US, the UK, Australia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, New Zealand, Qatar, Kuwait and Ireland.

“Did you get the golden visa and want to get a driving licence in Dubai?” the RTA tweeted.

“Present your previous driving licence approved in your country and issue a new one from the RTA at the driving institutes after passing the knowledge and roads tests without needing training,” RTA added.

According to the RTA, Golden Residency holders can get a Dubai-issued licence if they present the following documents:

Original Emirates ID

A copy of the previous valid driving licence

Knowledge test and road test results

About golden visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

As of November 2021, over 44,000 residents in Dubai have received the golden visa since the launch of the long-term residency scheme.

Eligibility to get UAE golden visa

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as smart students.

Managers, CEOs, and experts in research, engineering, health, education, business management, and technology are now eligible for the golden visa. Furthermore, the process for obtaining long-term residence has been simplified for highly trained and specialised residents, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, trailblazers, top students and graduates.