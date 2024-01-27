Dubai: Gulfood 2024 to kick off on Feb 19

The world’s largest annual global food and beverage sourcing event, Gulfood, is set to kick off from February 19 to 23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The event will bring together global F&B communities in Dubai to strategize for the rapidly-evolving sector.

Photo: Gulfood

The 29th edition of the event will feature over 5,000 exhibitors from 127 countries showcasing thousands of innovations across 24 exhibition halls, according to Gulfood website.

This year’s event will see participation of 49 percent new exhibitors showcasing fresh and innovative products for the first time.

The exhibitor lineup includes food producers, bulk commodity wholesalers, distributors, exporters, and the largest collection of hospitality equipment suppliers at the show.

The visitors can also engage in insightful discussions with over 100 industry leaders to gain valuable insights and perspectives.

During the event experience a culinary journey with world-renowned Michelin-starred chefs and interactive masterclasses, learning new techniques and culinary secrets.