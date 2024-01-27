Watch: World’s first jet suit race to be held in Dubai

The race will be held on Wednesday, February 28, during Dubai International Boat Show.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th January 2024 6:34 pm IST
Watch: World'st first jet suit race to take off in Dubai
Photo: DMO

In a ground-breaking move, the Dubai Sports Council has announced the launch of the “Dubai Jet Suit Race”, which will be the first flying race in the world without an aircraft.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The event, organized in collaboration with Gravity Industries, is under the patronage and directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Also Read
Watch: Diners pay over Rs 20L in tips at Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et in Dubai

The race will be held on Wednesday, February 28, during the Dubai International Boat Show. It will be held between Dubai Harbour and Skydive Dubai, utilizing the suitable water expanse and depth for the sport, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

MS Education Academy

Watch the video here

Eight contestants, including UAE’s Ahmed Al Shehhi, will compete in a sporting event to showcase Dubai’s global prominence.

Al Shehhi is undergoing rigorous training in Britain to ensure his race qualification.

Competitors will wear jet suits designed for health and safety, including protection from drowning and extra buoyancy.

Also Read
India, Saudi Arabia set to conduct first joint military exercise

“This race signals the beginning of a new era of exciting aerial sporting action globally and it is a true reflection of Dubai’s soaring spirit of enterprise as well as the human capacity to overcome challenges,” said Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th January 2024 6:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button