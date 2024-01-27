Watch: World’s first jet suit race to be held in Dubai

In a ground-breaking move, the Dubai Sports Council has announced the launch of the “Dubai Jet Suit Race”, which will be the first flying race in the world without an aircraft.

The event, organized in collaboration with Gravity Industries, is under the patronage and directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The race will be held on Wednesday, February 28, during the Dubai International Boat Show. It will be held between Dubai Harbour and Skydive Dubai, utilizing the suitable water expanse and depth for the sport, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

بتوجيهات ورعاية كريمة من سمو الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشـد آل مكتوم ولي عهد دبي رئيس المجلس التنفيذي لإمارة دبي، أعلن مجلس دبي الرياضي عن إطلاق بطولة دبي للبدلات النفاثة اول سباق في العالم للطيران بدون طائرة وبإستخدام بدلات ذات محركات نفاثة pic.twitter.com/KvB9er0svk — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) January 25, 2024

Eight contestants, including UAE’s Ahmed Al Shehhi, will compete in a sporting event to showcase Dubai’s global prominence.

Al Shehhi is undergoing rigorous training in Britain to ensure his race qualification.

Competitors will wear jet suits designed for health and safety, including protection from drowning and extra buoyancy.

“This race signals the beginning of a new era of exciting aerial sporting action globally and it is a true reflection of Dubai’s soaring spirit of enterprise as well as the human capacity to overcome challenges,” said Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Sports Council.