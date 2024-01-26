Watch: Diners pay over Rs 20L in tips at Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et in Dubai

Would you pay a tip of more than Rs 20 lakh? That is just what some diners at Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et steakhouse in Dubai did.

A photo of the bill has gone viral on social media platforms after Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae, a Turkish butcher, chef, and restaurateur, shared it on Instagram for his 53.9 million followers.

The bill was dated Saturday, January 20 with the timestamp 10:08 pm.

“Money comes money goes,” the 40-year-old Turkish chef wrote in the caption.

Unidentified customers enjoyed a variety of dishes including beef carpaccio, salad, baklava, french fries, and fruit platter.

They also indulged in a luxurious meal of gold-covered meat, including a filet mignon and three steaks.

For drinks, the diners had four porn star martinis Dirhams 480 (Rs 10,860), two bottles of Petrus 2009 Dirhams 1,98,000 (Rs 44,79,818), one bottle of Petrus 2011 Dirhams 65,000 (Rs 14,70,647), and five double glasses of the exclusive Louis XIII cognac neat Dirhams 27,500 (Rs 6,22,197).

The bill shows that diners paid Dirhams 3,98,630 (Rs 90,19,288) for food and Dirhams 9,0000 (Rs 20,36,375) in tips.

Many netizens have expressed shock and disgust over the bill, describing it as the most overrated and overpriced restaurant.

