India, Saudi Arabia set to conduct first joint military exercise

In a significant development, India and Saudi Arabia is all set to conduct first edition of joint military exercise called ‘SADA TANSEEQ’.
It will be conducted from Monday, January 29 to Saturday, February 10 at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
“The exercise aims to enhance synergy, interoperability and jointmanship by learning and sharing best practices between the armies of both nations,” the Indian Army said in a post on X on Saturday, January 27.
The joint exercise will focus on counter terrorism operations under United Nations Mandate.
During the exercise, the participants will take part in joint planning, operations, tactical drills, and provide opportunities for field commanders and troops to interact.