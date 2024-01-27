India, Saudi Arabia set to conduct first joint military exercise

Sakina Fatima | Published: 27th January 2024 4:34 pm IST
Photo: Screengrab/Indian Army—X

In a significant development, India and Saudi Arabia is all set to conduct first edition of joint military exercise called ‘SADA TANSEEQ’.

“The exercise aims to enhance synergy, interoperability and jointmanship by learning and sharing best practices between the armies of both nations,” the Indian Army said in a post on X on Saturday, January 27.

The joint exercise will focus on counter terrorism operations under United Nations Mandate.

During the exercise, the participants will take part in joint planning, operations, tactical drills, and provide opportunities for field commanders and troops to interact.

Tags
