Emirates employees set yoga world record in Dubai desert

Emirates Group employees have set a new Guinness Book of World Records title for the “most nationalities in a yoga lesson” in the Dubai desert.

Participants from 144 different nationalities recently took part in the sunset event held at Al Lisaili Camp, which is managed by Emirates Group’s Arabian Adventures.

The event, attended by 233 employees from various countries including the UAE, featured representatives from Chile, Peru, Mexico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honduras, Mongolia, Tonga, and the Bahamas.

Photo: Emirates

For the first time a world record attempt was made in the desert, providing a unique opportunity for participants, Emirates said in a statement.

“At our record-breaking event, UAE nationals and Dubai-based expats represented various countries and roles within the Emirates Group. This included Emirates cabin crew, dnata airport operations employees, safari guides at Arabian Adventures, dnata Travel experts, and many more,” said Oliver Grohmann, senior vice president human resources at Emirates Group.

Photo: Emirates

He added, “This event underpins our commitment to wellbeing for all Emirates Group employees. It is part of an ongoing journey to promote a culture of health within our organisation, with more to come in fitness, health, and overall well-being in 2024.”

Emirates Group held a record-breaking yoga lesson, with well-being sessions led by a senior counsellor and a certified mindfulness teacher.

Photo: Emirates

A member of the dnata Travel Group team performed DJ sets, accompanied by a colleague who played a “tongue drum,” a musical instrument associated with meditation and healing.

The Group pledged to a zero-waste event by providing attendees with sustainable yoga mats made from biodegradable cork and reusable water bottles for staff.

Photo: Emirates

The previous record was set in 2023 in New York City on the lawn of the United Nations headquarters, involving 135 different nationalities.