Dubai honours Pakistani driver for returning Rs 22 lakh

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai-based Pakistani driver was honoured by the police for returning Dirhams 101,463 (Rs 22,80,920) after it was forgotten by a passenger.

28-year-old Mohammed Sufian Riyadh, from Pakistan, who works as a driver with a rental limousine company, was honoured for his honesty at Al Barsha Police Centre.

He expressed his gratitude for the honour shown by the Dubai Police.

Mohammad Riyadh emphasized that his strong sense of duty and the importance of protecting the owner’s rights and property drove him to act immediately and deliver the money to the police.

The Pakistani received a certificate of appreciation and a gift on behalf of the police force.

Brigadier General Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Station in Riyadh, praised the presence of senior officers.

“We are proud of the honesty of Riyadh. The force is keen to motivate the public to play a positive role in society and to work together to spread safety and happiness among community members,” Brig Al Suwaidi said.