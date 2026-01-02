Dubai: Indian expat wins Rs 24.5 lakh in Big Ticket Draw

Sakthi Vinayagam, an Indian expat in Dubai, emerged as the solo winner of Rs 24.5 lakh in the latest Big Ticket Draw.

Vinayagam is a native of Chennai and works as an accommodation in-charge in Dubai, where he has lived for 20 years. Vinayagam had been purchasing the Big Ticket for the past 4 or 5 years and fortune turned around for him in December 2025.

Vinayagam received a call from the show host, who informed him about the win. According to a report by Gulf News, the expat was stunned to win the amount. The host asked if Vinayagam shared the winning ticket with others, to which the expat said, “No”.

Also Read Dubai Court cancels Rs 367 crore fine for Indian businessman Abu Sabah

As the reality of his win slowly sank in, the soft-spoken winner couldn’t hide his joy. “When I got the winning call, I was so, so happy,” he said, still buzzing with excitement. The man said he hasn’t decided what he would do with the prize money.

Speaking of future plans, Vinayagam said he would continue to buy the Big Ticket in hopes of winning a bigger amount.