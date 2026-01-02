Dubai: Indian expat wins Rs 24.5 lakh in Big Ticket Draw

Speaking of future plans, Vinayagam said he would continue to buy the Big Ticket in hopes of winning a bigger amount.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd January 2026 12:56 pm IST
Sakthi Vinayagam
Sakthi Vinayagam

Sakthi Vinayagam, an Indian expat in Dubai, emerged as the solo winner of Rs 24.5 lakh in the latest Big Ticket Draw.

Advertisement

Vinayagam is a native of Chennai and works as an accommodation in-charge in Dubai, where he has lived for 20 years. Vinayagam had been purchasing the Big Ticket for the past 4 or 5 years and fortune turned around for him in December 2025.

Vinayagam received a call from the show host, who informed him about the win. According to a report by Gulf News, the expat was stunned to win the amount. The host asked if Vinayagam shared the winning ticket with others, to which the expat said, “No”.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

As the reality of his win slowly sank in, the soft-spoken winner couldn’t hide his joy. “When I got the winning call, I was so, so happy,” he said, still buzzing with excitement. The man said he hasn’t decided what he would do with the prize money.

Speaking of future plans, Vinayagam said he would continue to buy the Big Ticket in hopes of winning a bigger amount.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd January 2026 12:56 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button