Dubai: Indian girl aged 15 wins all-expenses-paid trip to NASA

Abu Dhabi: A 15-year-old Indian residing in Dubai, has won an all-expenses-paid trip to NASA in the United States.

Nuzhat Mahdiyat, a grade 10 student of The Westminster School, Dubai (TWS) says delighted and eager to go to NASA.

“My younger self would find it unbelievable that I am going to NASA at only 15 years old. Prophet Muhammad is a great inspiration and a role model for me. He inspires me to be a strong student leader. I am extremely grateful for my parents who never doubted me and always cheered me on,” Gulf News quoted Nuzhat.

Nuzhat Mahdiyat, said her trip to NASA is all thanks to a two-week global fellowship programme by Lifology.

In February 2022, Nuzhat participated in the free “Lifology Global Fellowship Program – The Future 10,000”, a fellowship program for school students.

Photo: Gulf News

She was among the initial 40,000 students who applied from across the world to take part in the program, which involved mentoring by experts, including Indian author Chetan Bhagat, senior NASA scientist and astronomer Jennifer Wiseman, and Manchester University professor and former WHO advisor Dr Mukesh Kapila.

It is reported that, at the end of the fellowship, she was awarded a Diamond Ace and is now looking forward to her trip to NASA, as well as a one-year mentorship program, not to mention learning about top international universities and elite development programs.