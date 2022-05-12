Dubai: Indian man wins Rs 1cr with lottery ticket matching son’s birthday

Abu Dhabi: A 29-year-old Dubai-based Indian man has won the grand prize of 500,000 Dirhams (Rs 1,05,44,000) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw with a ticket that he picked matching his son’s birthday.

The winner of the draw Thedsinamoorthy Meenachisundram, who hails from Madurai district of Tamil Nadu in India, works as a supervisor at a construction company in Dubai.

Thedsinamoorthy has bagged the mega prize after he bought the ticket 065245 online. He has been trying his luck from past 5 years.

“My son will turn a year old on May 24. His date of birth is 24-5-2021. So, 24 and 5 were there as the last three digits on a particular ticket and I selected it. I felt this time I would be lucky because of the matching numbers with my son’s birthday. So, I bought that ticket alone and I have won,” Thedsinamoorthy told Khaleej Times.

Watch reaction:

Thedsinamoorthy also stands a chance to win 20 million Dirham (Rs 42,17,93,798) second prize of 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,10,89,621) and two other prizes in the grand draw to be held on June 3.