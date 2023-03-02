Dubai International Boat Show 2023 opens on Mar 1

Abu Dhabi: The 29th annual Dubai International Boat Show 2023 edition was officially opened on Wednesday by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, the chair of Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

This event is one of the most influential yachting shows in the world.

A collection of more than 175 yachts and other vessels – worth more than Dh2.5 billion – will be on display at Dubai Harbor until Sunday, March 5.

The themes of this year’s exhibition in Dubai Harbor are technology and innovation.

The event, which includes 1,000 exhibiting companies and brands from more than 60 countries, is the largest maritime exhibition in the Middle East,

The show will also see more than 50 global and regional launches, while more than 10 new brands will be on display including Abeking & Rasmussen, Boutique Yachts, Finnmaster, Greenline Yachts, Nordhavn, SAY Carbon Yachts, Sirena Yachts and Tecnomar.

The 50M Custom Wooden Yacht has made its way to #DubaiInternationalBoatShow! Visit Bush & Noble today and check it out.

📍Dubai Harbour pic.twitter.com/7rcL1XNIu5 — Dubai Boat Show (@DubaiBoat) March 2, 2023

More than 30,000 enthusiasts and industry professionals are expected to attend the show.

The event showcases the region’s strength as a world-class destination, with Dubai becoming one of the top ten maritime hubs globally.

The Dubai International Boat Show 2022 has been hosted after a two-year wait due to the onset of the global pandemic. Therefore, this came as a welcome relief for yachting enthusiasts all over the world, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa region.

From superyachts to delicious food outlets, #DubaiInternationalBoatShow has something for everyone! Don’t miss out on the fun and book your tickets now via the link in the bio.

📍Dubai Harbour#DIBS23 #DubaiHarbour #Dubai #MarineLuxury #Yacht #UAE pic.twitter.com/13qWflP19g — Dubai Boat Show (@DubaiBoat) March 2, 2023

The show has been running successfully since 1992, and the streak is expected to be still going strong in the 2023 season.

The number of boat owners across the UAE has also witnessed a steady increase and is expected to reach 20,000 by 2025.