Dubai Int’l Airport runway closure; DWC to serve 1,000 flights a week

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s second airport, Dubai World Central (DWC) will handle more than 1,000 flights per week during the northern runway closure at Dubai International Airport, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s busiest for international travel, will close one of its two runways for 45 days between May 9 and June 22.

The majority of DWC flights are currently being operated by carriers flydubai, Spice Jet, Indigo, and Gulf Air.

“The planning of this important infrastructure project was carefully done to minimise disruption to our passengers and ensure our partners across the Dubai aviation community are working seamlessly to maintain the highest safety and guest experience standards at both Dubai International and Dubai World Central airports,” Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said.

During this period, basic services and facilities at Dubai World Central Airport will be fully operational, to meet the needs and expectations of travelers, he added.

Air India Express on Monday had reported that it will operate some flights from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport and Sharjah in May and June, owing to the runway closure.

“Due to the northern runway closure at Dubai International Airport during May & June 2022, some flights will be redirected to Sharjah and Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central – DWC) during this period,” said Air India Express had said on its Twitter handle.

Northern runway renovation

The northern runway renovation project includes asphalting about 160,000 tons of asphalt, in addition to 30,000 cubic meters of concrete, to strengthen and flatten the runway and adjacent walkways. Some 264 kilometers of branch cables will be replaced, and more than 4,400 units of runway lighting fixtures will be upgraded, using economical and environmentally friendly technologies.

The northern runway underwent a similar development in 2014, while the southern runway was renovated only in 2019.

The northern runway renovation project comes within the framework of Dubai Airport’s efforts and continuous commitment to enhancing the security and safety of passengers. It also aims to provide an exceptional travel experience, in line with its efforts to increase the capacity at Dubai International Airport.