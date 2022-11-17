Dubai: Kerala woman born without hands receives unsung hero award

Abu Dhabi: A 21-year-old woman from the south Indian state of Kerala, has received unsung hero award from St. Thomas Cathedral, Dubai for achieving first place in Bachelor of Music from Kerala University despite the physical challenges she faces.

Although Kanmony S was born without hands and with some deformity to her legs. But that did not stop Kanmony from reaching her dreams come true.

Kanmony was selected for the unsung hero award for spreading a positive message to society by achieving first place in Bachelor of Music from Kerala University with 82 per cent marks and excelling in arts, crafts and music.

As per a report by Gulf News, India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Sanjay Sudhir, presented the award to Kanmony at the church’s annual harvest festival on Sunday evening, November 14.

St. Thomas Orthodox Cathedral chose Kanmony for the award, which was held in memory of Baselios Marthoma Didymus, a former primate of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church who championed the cause of education.

Who is Kanmony?

A native of Mavelikkara, Kanmony is a student of Thiruvananthapuram Swathirunal Music College. Kanmani aspires to pursue a master’s degree in music. Kanmani has been active in arts festivals even during her school days. Kanmani, who performed many concerts, has surprised everyone by drawing pictures with her legs.

In 2019, Kanmony received the Union Social Justice Ministry’s award for creative excellence. Kanmani uploads every moment of her life on YouTube with the aim of inspiring others.

As per media reports, Kanmony received great support from her family right from the childhood. Kanmony says that her mother inspired her to learn to sing and draw.

“We need to be happy with what we have and we need to use our maximum potential to excel in everything that we can,” Kanmony was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

“People in the UAE have shown a lot of love to me. I am really grateful to them and I will always be indebted to the church officials for selecting me for this award,” she added.