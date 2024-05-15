Dubai launches new strategy with 200 parks, women-only beaches

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has launched the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, aiming to make the city the world’s best living environment.

The new strategy was launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai on Tuesday, May 14.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan announced the strategy consisting of 200 projects and initiatives to ensure residents can access essential services within a 20-minute journey.

The projects will be implemented in three phases from 2024 to 2033.

It covers ten key pillars pertinent to well-being:

Culture and entertainment The natural environment The urban environment Mobility Society and family The economic environment Employment and work conditions Education Safety and security Health

The strategy will focus on transforming Dubai into a pedestrian-, environment- and family-friendly city.

The strategy will focus on transforming Dubai into a pedestrian-, environment- and family-friendly city.

The strategy includes creating 200 parks, doubling beach cycling tracks, extending night swimming beach length by 60 percent, and creating new beaches exclusively for women.

Over 30 parks will be developed across the emirate within three years, featuring innovative designs and new developments.

Annually, over 1,000 events will be organized in various fields such as sports, community, culture, artistic, and entertainment.

It involve the construction of over 115 kilometer of pedestrian and cycling tracks, as well as the planting of over 3,000 trees and plants.

It involve the construction of over 115 kilometer of pedestrian and cycling tracks, as well as the planting of over 3,000 trees and plants.

The strategy aims to boost the tourism potential of various areas such as Hatta, Lehbab, Al Marmoom, Al Lisaili, Al Faqa’, Nizwa, Al Awir, and Margham.

“Caring for people remains the cornerstone of Dubai’s sustainable development strategies. The wellbeing of individuals is the ultimate objective of our development plans and the primary criterion for the success of government programmes,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Our objective is to establish Dubai as one of the world’s best cities in terms of wellbeing, offer every resident a healthy, active, and enjoyable lifestyle, build a society that takes pride in its identity and cultural diversity, and offer the highest quality of leisure and entertainment.”