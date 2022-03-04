Dubai: Man jailed, fined Dh2,000 for attempting to steal a car with woman inside

Abu Dhabi: A 35-year-old man in Dubai has been sentenced to three months in jail, to be followed by deportation and fined 2,000 Dirham (Rs 41,473) for attempting to steal a car with a woman inside it, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the woman was waiting for her husband inside the car in front of a veterinary clinic.

The accused was apparently running away from attackers when he saw the car parked outside a veterinary clinic, but did not notice the woman sitting inside, Gulf News Reported.

The woman quickly called her husband who rushed over and tried to force the accused out of the car.

It is reported that the accused tried to get away but hit the pavement, after which the car owner was able to catch him with the help of a security guard.

During the interrogation, the accused denied the charge of trying to steal the car, adding that he tried to use it to flee from the people who wanted to assault him and did not notice there was a woman inside the car.

After considering the matter, the court ordered the man to pay 2,000 Dirham (Rs 41,473) and three months in prison. He will also be deported from the country.