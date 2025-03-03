Dubai Police arrest nine beggars on first day of Ramzan

In a mass crackdown, Dubai Police arrested nine beggars on the first day of Ramzan, Saturday, March 1, under its ‘Fight Begging’ campaign drive. The arrested beggars included males and females. The initiative aims to prevent begging and combat it to maintain the Emirate’s civilized image.

Speaking of the arrest, Director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigation Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi stated that anti-beggining camping is successfully operating across Dubai in a collaborative effort with strategic partners, including the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Municipality, and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

Al Shamsi further added that Dubai Police annually devise a comprehensive security plan to combat begging by intensifying patrols where beggars are usually reported to the authorities. He confirmed that the Dubai police closely monitor the tactics of beggars to come up with better ways to stop them. “The beggars use several tricks to get public attention by exploiting children, the sick, and people with disabilities for illicit gains,” Al Shamsi added.

Notably, begging is a crime and is punishable in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to Articles 476 and 477 of Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2021, anyone who organises begging committed by an organised group of two or more persons shall be punished by imprisonment for not less than six months and a fine of not less than AED 100,000 (Rs 22,72,876).

