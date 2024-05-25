Dubai residents can now renew vehicle, driving licence with new RTA app

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has released new upgraded version of its app to enhance user experience and streamline access to its services.

This upgrade marks a radical shift towards a single window solution, aiming to improve customer satisfaction and facilitate swift access to basic services.

The updated version features a personalized dashboard that consolidates services into a single screen for easy navigation.

It provides quick actions for essential services such as renewal of vehicle and driving licence, as well as purchase parking tickets.

The app also features multiple enhancements, including SALIK online payments, voucher top-up, and NOL top-up.

RTA’s Director of Smart Services, Meera Al Shaikh, emphasized the company’s dedication to meeting customer needs and addressing user-requested requirements.

“Through the upgraded RTA application, we are improving the way our customers interact with our services. Our commitment to enhancing user experience has led to the creation of a personalised dashboard and streamlined journeys, ensuring quick access to essential services.”