Online application must for pre-approved visas for Indians travelling to Dubai

The service is exclusively accessible to Indian passport holders with a valid six-month US, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency visa.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2024 10:11 pm IST
Online application must for pre-approved visas for Indians travelling to Dubai
Representative Image (Photo: Unsplash)

Indian nationals who are eligible for a 14-day pre-approved visa-on-arrival in Dubai now need to apply online for the service first.

The service is exclusively accessible to Indian passport holders with a valid six-month US, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency visa.

Also Read
Over Rs 60,000 mandatory to carry for Dubai visit visa

The visa can be extended for an additional 14 days, but only once.

MS Education Academy

Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) requires passengers to have a valid passport, travel documents, a permanent residence card from the USA or UK, and a personal photo.

How to apply online for pre-approved visa-on-arrival

  • Log in to the to the GDRFA website
  • Fill up your details
  • Pay a fees of Dirham 253
Also Read
How can Indians get a 14-day visa after arriving in UAE?

The applicant will receive an email notification after being approved, and the visa process is typically completed within 48 hours.

On February 1, Emirates Airlines introduced a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for some Indian passport holders who have booked their travel with the airline.

Fulfilled by Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC) and issued as a 14-day single entry visa. The new initiative will enable Emirates customers to skip queues when arriving in Dubai.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2024 10:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button