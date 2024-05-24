Online application must for pre-approved visas for Indians travelling to Dubai

Indian nationals who are eligible for a 14-day pre-approved visa-on-arrival in Dubai now need to apply online for the service first.

The service is exclusively accessible to Indian passport holders with a valid six-month US, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency visa.

The visa can be extended for an additional 14 days, but only once.

Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) requires passengers to have a valid passport, travel documents, a permanent residence card from the USA or UK, and a personal photo.

How to apply online for pre-approved visa-on-arrival

Log in to the to the GDRFA website

Fill up your details

Pay a fees of Dirham 253

The applicant will receive an email notification after being approved, and the visa process is typically completed within 48 hours.

On February 1, Emirates Airlines introduced a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for some Indian passport holders who have booked their travel with the airline.

Fulfilled by Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC) and issued as a 14-day single entry visa. The new initiative will enable Emirates customers to skip queues when arriving in Dubai.