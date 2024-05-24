Over Rs 60,000 mandatory to carry for Dubai visit visa

If you are planning to travel to Dubai on a visit visa, then you need to be aware of the new visa rules implemented by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities in order to avoid any hassle.

According to travel agents interviewed by Khaleej Times, travellers on a Dubai visit visa are now required to carry Dirham 3,000 (Rs 67,884) in cash or credit card, a valid return ticket, and proof of accommodation.

Travellers are also required to possess a valid visa and a passport with a minimum six-month validity.

This rule, which has been in place for a long time, came into light recently as authorities tightened monitoring for the benefit of travellers.

It is reported that several Indian travellers who failed to meet the rules were denied boarding their flights, and some were stranded at airports.

They were also denied reimbursements for cancelled flights and denied rescheduling.