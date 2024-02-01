Emirates launches pre-approved visa-on-arrival for Indian travellers

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines on Wednesday, February 1, introduced a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders who have booked their travel with the airline.

Fulfilled by Dubai Visa Processing Centre* (DVPC) and issued as a 14-day single entry visa, the new initiative will enable Emirates customers to skip queues when arriving in Dubai.

The new initiative would simplify arrival procedures by allowing passengers to easily navigate through customs.

Also Read Kuwait: 14 professions exempted from university degree for family visas

The service is exclusively accessible to Indian passport holders with a valid six-month US, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency visa.

The issuance of visas remains at the absolute discretion of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs, Emirates said in a press release.

Here is how Indian travellers can get a visa-on-arrival

Customers can book flights through the Emirates website or their preferred travel agent.

After retrieving their booking through ‘Manage an existing booking’ on emirates.com, customers should click on the ‘apply for a UAE visa’ link.

They will be redirected to the online UAE Visa application site powered by VFS Global Services, which sets out the requirements, terms and conditions to facilitate the visa application process.

Dubai attracts Indian travellers with its diverse attractions, affordable accommodations, and vibrant Indian community, welcoming two million overnight visitors between January and October 2023.

Emirates offers 167 weekly flights to nine Indian destinations, connecting travellers to Dubai and over 140 global destinations.

The airline’s network in India includes Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.