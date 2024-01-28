Kuwait: 14 professions exempt from university degree for family visas

Expatriates in Kuwait belonging to 14 professions are exempted from university degree criteria to obtain a family visitor visa.

On Thursday, January 25, the Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced the resumption of issuing visitor visas for the families of expatriates to enter the country, effective from Sunday, January 28.

Revised Article 29 mandates a monthly salary of 800 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 2,16,150) for dependent or family visa applicants, with certain professions exempt from the degree requirement.

Individuals born in Kuwait or outside the country to parents living in Kuwait and whose age not exceeding five years old are exempt from the salary requirement. The exemption is in accordance with the guidelines and conditions established by the General Administration of Residence Affairs.

As per a report by Arab Times, the decision, as per Article Two, requires the acting undersecretary to execute it and take effect from its publication in the Official Gazette.

Article 30 exempts 14 professions from the university degree requirement, including

Advisors, judges, prosecutors, experts, and legal researchers within the government sector.

Medical professionals, including doctors and pharmacists.

Professors of universities, colleges, and higher institutes

School administrators, vice principals, education mentors, teachers, social workers, and laboratory attendants within the government sector

Advisors specializing in financial and economic matters in universities

Engineers

Individuals serving as imams, preachers, and muezzins in mosques

Librarians in both government agencies and private universities

Personnel working in the Ministry of Health within the nursing staff, encompassing nurses, paramedics, and those holding medical technical positions in diverse specialties, as well as individuals in social service roles

Social workers and psychologists within the government sector

Professionals in journalism, media, and correspondents

Coaches and athletes associated with federations and sports clubs

Pilots and flight attendants