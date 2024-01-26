Kuwait resumes issuing visit visas to expat families

Kuwait: The Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced the resumption of issuing visitor visas for the families of expatriates to enter the country, which was suspended for more than 18 months.

The decision will be effective from Sunday, January 28.

The new decision comes as per directions of the Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah.

Taking to X, on Thursday, January 25, the interior ministry announced that the applications for family visas will be received in the various residency affairs departments in the country.

The family visa will now be granted under new conditions, including a minimum salary of 800 Kuwaiti dinars, a university degree, and a job that aligns with their field of study.

Furthermore, their occupational field should be in line with their academic qualifications.

فتح الالتحاق بعائل بضوابط وشروط جديدة



بناءً على تعليمات نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء ووزير الدفاع ووزير الداخلية بالوكالة الشيخ فهد يوسف سعود الصباح واعتباراً من يوم الاحد الموافق 2024/1/28 سيتم إستقبال طلبات الالتحاق بعائل في مختلف إدارات شئون الإقامة في البلاد وفق ضوابط وشروط جديدة… pic.twitter.com/aevmaVOJLw — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) January 25, 2024

The measures aim to streamline the visa issuance process by ensuring applicants meet specific standards before applying for a dependent or family visa.

On June 27, 2022, the ministry halted issuing visit visas until further notice in preparation for the new system with regulations to organise visa procedures.

Expatriates make up approximately 3.2 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.