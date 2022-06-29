Kuwait: Visit, family visas suspended until further notice

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 29th June 2022 1:40 pm IST
Kuwait: Visit, Family visas suspended until further notice
Representative Image

Kuwait City: Kuwait has suspended visit visa issuance, including a family visas. The country decided to halt visas until further notice.

In its statement, the interior ministry on Monday said, “The move aims to prepare a new mechanism with regulations to organise for visa procedures.” The decision was reached based on the instructions of First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Also Read
Kuwaiti lawyer Al Shureka’s Twitter account withheld in India

It will allow the Residency Affairs Department to come up with regulations to sort and improve the visa issuing process, added the statement, reported Gulf News.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button