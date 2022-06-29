Kuwait: Visit, family visas suspended until further notice

Kuwait City: Kuwait has suspended visit visa issuance, including a family visas. The country decided to halt visas until further notice.

In its statement, the interior ministry on Monday said, “The move aims to prepare a new mechanism with regulations to organise for visa procedures.” The decision was reached based on the instructions of First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

It will allow the Residency Affairs Department to come up with regulations to sort and improve the visa issuing process, added the statement, reported Gulf News.