Dubai sees surge in issuance of residency permits, golden visas

34 percent rise in visit visas and 21 percent increase in tourist visas has been wittnessed.

Dubai sees surge in issuance of residency permits, golden visas
Abu Dhabi: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) of Dubai recorded that numbers of residency permits and golden visas issued surged in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

The number of residency permits approved jumped 63 percent, with golden visas up by 52 percent.

Additionally, GDRFA-Dubai recorded a 34 percent rise in visit visas and 21 percent increase in tourist visas.

These developments come amid the UAE strengthening its position to welcome more residents, tourists and foreign investment.

The figure was announced at a press conference on Tuesday, September 12, to share details of the upcoming ‘International Conference on Policymaking: The Future of Ports’, which will be held in Dubai on September 19 and 20.

The conference is intended to serve as a platform for international experts to share knowledge and expertise in border port management.

