A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, September 30, after the aircraft transmitted emergency signals that briefly raised concerns of a possible hijacking.

Flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX, was operating from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport when it changed course over northern Saudi Arabia. The Times of Israel reported that Israeli fighter jets were scrambled towards the aircraft following the alert.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft transmitting 7700, the international code for a general emergency. Some tracking reports indicated that it briefly transmitted 7500, which is used to signal unlawful interference or a possible hijacking.

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Aircraft lands safely in Tabuk

The aircraft, carrying more than 150 passengers, was last tracked near Tabuk in northern Saudi Arabia before landing safely at Tabuk Airport, according to the airline.

A flydubai spokesperson said all passengers were safe and accounted for after Flight FZ1073 landed at Tabuk Airport.

“Our teams are working closely with the relevant authorities. Further updates will be issued as additional confirmed details become available,” the spokesperson said.

The airline added that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remained its highest priority.

Netanyahu monitors aviation incident

Following concerns over the aviation incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations on the matter and was monitoring developments, according to a statement from his office.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the incident was under control and that measures were being taken to return the Israeli passengers safely to Israel.

Prime Minister's Office announcement:

Following concerns over an aviation incident, Prime Minister Netanyahu held consultations on the matter and is monitoring developments.



The incident is under control, and all measures are currently being deployed in order to return the… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 30, 2026

Earlier reports had indicated that Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz held an urgent security consultation following the emergency alert.

Israeli officials later indicated that there was no confirmed hijacking.

Later reports suggested that an altercation between the pilots may have triggered the emergency. CNN, citing sources, reported that the incident involved a violent confrontation between the two pilots, while an Israeli official described it as an internal personnel matter rather than a hijacking.

The reported altercation has not been independently confirmed by flydubai or aviation authorities.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the emergency and diversion.