Dubai to start smart robot trial to detect bicycle, e-scooter violations

In a signicant step towards road safety and regulation enforcement, Dubai is set to begin trial operations for a smart robot to detect bicycle and electric scooter usage violations starting in March.

The announcement comes after Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Terminus Group, a leading robotics and advanced technical system company, to start the trial operation.

The MoU signing took place on Thursday, February 29, during the fifth edition of MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2024.

The initial phase of trial operation will begin in Jumeirah 3 beach to assess the application’s impact and its potential for future broader implementation, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The smart robot will monitor the use of bicycles and electric scooters, by detecting violations, sharing, and analysing them in collaboration with Dubai Police.

The robot uses artificial intelligence to identify a range of violations, including large gatherings, failure to adhere to personal safety protocols like wearing helmets, abandonment of scooters in unauthorised areas, scooter use by multiple riders, and riding scooters in pedestrian-only zones.

It equipped with advanced technology and safety standards, accurately detects violations with over 85 percent accuracy, delivers data within 5 seconds, and has a surveillance range of up to 2 kilometers.

The robot, equipped with sensors that halt when within 1.5 meters of an object or individual, ensures safety and security for road users in Dubai.

Dr Ling Shao, President of Terminus International and Chief Scientist of Terminus Group expressed confidence in partnering with RTA to enhance transportation safety standards using green and smart technologies, citing RTA’s expertise in AI, robotics, and smart city solutions.