Dubai customs seize 26.45 kg of marijuana hidden in onion shipments

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th February 2024 5:53 pm IST
Dubai Customs seizes 26.45kg of marijuana hidden in onion shipments
Photo: Dubai Customs/X

Dubai Customs on Wednesday, February 28, seized 26.45 kgs of marijuana from an African country that was hidden in a shipment of red onions.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Taking to X, the authority said customs officials grew suspicious of the air freight shipment and carried out a thorough examination using X-ray detection devices which revealed varying densities in the images, leading to the discovery of 14.85 kilograms of marijuana.

Also Read
UAE to impose Rs 2.25L fine for late corporate tax registration

Another shipment from the same African country arrived several hours later, describing similar goods (red onions), but with different exporter names. It underwent examination and revealed 11.6 kg of marijuana upon X-ray inspection

MS Education Academy

Dubai Customs is dedicated to preventing drug addiction and employing advanced technologies to detect smuggling attempts, ensuring societal protection.

The customs employs advanced security measures, including early warning systems, X-ray detection, and specially trained K9 dog units, to combat smuggling.

In January, Dubai Customs prevented a smuggling attempt of 234,000 opioid analgesics, Tramadol pills, from an Asian country, disguised within a towel shipment.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th February 2024 5:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button