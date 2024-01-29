Dubai Customs seizes 234,000 Tramadol pills hidden in towel

Dubai Customs on Sunday, January 28, said it seized an attempt to smuggle 234,000 Tramadol pills from an Asian country hidden in a shipment of towels.

During the examination and inspection process, officers at Jebel Ali and Tecom Sea Customs Centers used radiation inspection devices to detect various densities and variations in the towel shipment.

Dubai Customs employs advanced technologies to combat smuggling, including the ‘Early Warning’ system and various inspection methods like manual and X-ray detection.

Dubai has become an international leader in addressing drug risks and health hazards, according to Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

Dubai Customs Director Rashid Al Dhabbah Al Suwaidi defended the authority’s commitment to protecting society from the harmful effects of drug addiction despite smugglers’ deceptive methods.

About Tramadol pill

Tramadol, an opioid analgesic, relieves pain in the central nervous system, but prolonged use can lead to habit formation and dependence.