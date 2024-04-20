Dubai travel amid heavy rains nightmare for Telangana passengers

Hyderabad: The disruption of flight moments at Dubai International Airport owing to heavy rains is having a significant impact on Telangana NRI workers. The disruption took place when most of the expatriate workers travelled home for longer Eid Holidays.

Alike many Indian passengers, a significant number of Telangana passengers continued facing a host of problems, from trying to find out the status of their flights to rescheduling tickets. There is no prior intimation to passengers from airlines in India.

Some of the passengers from Hyderabad who made their way to Dubai were found only to return as flights were not allowed to land owing to weather conditions. While, other passengers who boarded the flight in Hyderabad and spent hours inside the aircraft only to disembark.

“I came for short leave on Eid Holidays and to return to Dubai, I completed all formalities and boarded the flight after spending some time, the flight captain announced that it was cancelled so we returned from the airport”, said Shaikh Muzafer who was debarked in Dubai bound Air India flight in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The native of Karimnagar district ticket was rescheduled for Sunday, April 21st, he said that he has lost working days and thus earnings.

Syed Ather Ali of the same district faced a different situation as his Air India flight reached Dubai airspace on Thursday, only to return to Hyderabad and his travel date to Dubai has been deferred due to weather conditions.

Brahamadandi Srinivas and Shamala Praveen of Nirmal district made their way to RGIA in Shamshabad as per the scheduled flight only to find that their flight was cancelled and rescheduled after a few days. “The delay is meant for loss of money”, said Srinivas.

Apart from the Dubai-bound passengers, the passengers who are scheduled to fly to North America and Europe are also facing difficulties.