Dubai: Two individuals died from smoke inhalation during a fire at a hotel in the Naif area, Dubai.

As soon as the information about the fire was received, the Dubai Civil Defence teams arrived at the scene within six minutes, promptly initiating evacuation and firefighting efforts while assisting those affected, Dubai Media Office (DMO) announced in a post on X on Saturday, November 2.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

Photo: DMO/X

