Dubai vehicle number plate ‘AA 13’ auctioned for Rs 9 crore

Abu Dhabi: A fancy vehicle license plate number in Dubai was sold for Dirhams 4.42 million (Rs 9,56,12,074) at an auction on Saturday.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said that the ‘AA 13’ registration was the most expensive item sold at its 110th open auction held for distinctive vehicle number plates held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel.

A total of 90 number plates were up for sale during the auction, totalling Dirhams 37.328 million (Rs 81,10,20,951).

Auction topper of Dubai’s vehicle

The sale topper was plate number AA 13, which was exchanged for Dirhams 4.42 million (Rs 9,56,12,074), followed by Plate U 70, which was sold for Dirhams 3 million (Rs 6,51,78,783). Plate Z 1000 brought back Dirham 2.21 million (Rs 4,80,15,037), and Plate V 99999 fetched Dirhams 1.26 million (Rs 2,73,75,432).

RTA offered 90 fancy plates for bidding in this auction comprising two, three, four and five-digits bearing AA-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z codes.

Number plates garner interest among motoring enthusiasts in the UAE.

In 2016, Indian businessman Balwinder Sahni paid Dirhams 33 million (Rs 71,69,34,240) for plate D5 — thought to be the most expensive sale on record worldwide.