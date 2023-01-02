Dubai welcomes 2023 with stunning fireworks show at Burj Khalifa

Abu Dhabi: New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai have always been a global event, the city that embraces the highest peak in the world, in the midst of the world’s attention and anticipation.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, lit up for 2023, which attracted thousands of visitors, and millions of people around the world followed them in a live broadcast.

As usual, fireworks erupted from the Burj Khalifa in the Dubai sky, for new year’s eve celebrations.

Burj Khalifa posted a video of its amazing laser, light and fireworks show on Instagram. Along with the video, the caption reads, “What an unforgettable and spectacular celebration! It was truly the biggest and brightest show to usher in 2023. Happy New Year from Emaar!”

The video has amassed more than 6 lakh views on Instagram.

New Year’s celebrations in Dubai represent an exceptional tourism event par excellence, as the main “Dubai destinations” witnessed a variety of entertainment experiences and events, including fireworks displays in 30 different locations across the emirate.

In the Saudi capital, Riyadh, fireworks were launched in a number of areas, including: Al-Salam Park, Paragon Entertainment City, Fantasy Land Park, Tolan Amusement Park, King Abdullah Financial Center, and Al-Khiyam Park.