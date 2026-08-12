Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is already generating buzz ahead of its September 6 premiere, with several popular names being linked to Salman Khan’s controversial reality show. The latest name to spark curiosity is Ahmad Al Marzooqi, a popular Emirati content creator and celebrity blogger based in Dubai.

According to sources close to the show, Ahmad has been approached by the makers and is currently in talks for Bigg Boss 20. Adding further fuel to the speculation, Ahmad shared an eye emoji on his Instagram story on August 12, which resembles the official logo of Bigg Boss.

Who is Ahmad Al Marzooqi?

Ahmad is known for his strong connection with Indian cinema and has built a loyal following for his fluent Hindi, which he reportedly taught himself by watching Bollywood films from the age of seven. He is also known for promoting Bollywood culture in the Arab world and building connections between the Indian and Middle Eastern entertainment industries.

He hosts the popular talk show Chai with Ahmad, where he has interviewed several Indian celebrities, including Jennifer Winget and Sooraj Pancholi. He has also been spotted sharing a close association with stars such as Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. More recently, Ahmad interviewed several Lock Upp 2 contestants following the show’s finale.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ahmad has been linked to an Indian reality show. He was even locked for the debut season of The 50, but did not enter the show at the last minute for reasons that were never revealed.

Bigg Boss 20 promises a new twist

Meanwhile, the makers have already raised curiosity with the latest trailer, which introduces the season’s new concept, ‘Extra Jeevan Daan.’ Salman Khan hints that the upcoming season will not just change the game but also the way contestants play it.

With Ahmad’s cryptic Instagram story adding to the speculation, fans are now waiting to see whether another international contestant will actually enter the Bigg Boss house.

Do you want Ahmad Al Marzooqi in Bigg Boss 20?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 20 contestants.