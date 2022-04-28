Dubai’s Burj Al Arab staffer becomes world’s second best receptionist

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai-based hotel receptionist who represented the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ‘World’s Best Receptionist’ contest in Germany, won second place, local media reported.

22-year-old Carmen Barbera, a French national is a guest services executive at Burj Al Arab. She found entry to the global event after winning the UAE ‘receptionist of the year’ award in November 2021.

Carmen competed in the Amicale International des Chefs de Reception (AICR) competition which had candidates from around 30 hotels across the UAE. She competed in the World’s Best Receptionist Competition consisting of 19 candidates from all over the world in March 2022.

“Really grateful to be awarded this title. I had the chance to live this experience along with 18 amazingly talented receptionists from around the world, and I was proud to carry the UAE flag and represent Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, Carmen told Gulf News.

The contest is run by AICR, the International Front Office Managers Association founded in 1964.