Dubai’s Burj Azizi: World’s second tallest tower to soar 725m height

Dubai: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced the height of Burj Azizi, located on a prime plot of land on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. It will stand 725 metres tall, making it the second tallest tower in the world.

The 131+ storey skyscraper will launch for sales in February 2025, and is scheduled for completion by 2028.

Burj Azizi will feature a unique all-suite seven-star hotel inspired by seven cultural themes, alongside residences that include penthouses, apartments, and holiday homes.

It will also offer a range of amenities, such as wellness centers, swimming pools, saunas, cinemas, gyms, mini markets, resident lounges, a children’s play area, and more.

Moreover, the tower on Sheikh Zayed Road will be the only freehold property in the area. It will include a vertical retail centre spread over seven floors, a luxury ballroom, and a beach club.

Additionally, Burj Azizi will boast a one-of-a-kind observation deck and an adrenaline zone, as well as several world record-breaking features:

The highest hotel lobby in the world on Level 11 The highest nightclub on Level 126 The highest observation deck on Level 130 The highest restaurant in Dubai on Level 122 The highest hotel room in Dubai on Level 118.

The tower will also feature numerous high-end F&B options, among other unique amenities.

“Our investment in Burj Azizi, surpassing AED6 billion, represents more than just the creation of an iconic structure — it is a commitment to transforming Sheikh Zayed Road and elevating Dubai’s skyline to new, unparalleled heights. “Burj Azizi is not merely about its towering stature or prime location and with its innovative design and cutting-edge technology, this tower will offer ultra-luxury residences, a unique vertical shopping mall, the world’s highest observation deck, and a wealth of amenities and dining experiences, all set at extraordinary elevations. The seven-star hotel, crowned by the world’s highest lobby, will embody Dubai’s spirit, celebrating the world’s seven major cultures through its intricate interior design.” Mirwais Azizi, Founder & Chairman of Azizi Development said.

Azizi expressed gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the support received from Dubai authorities in advancing the project.

Since its opening on January 4, 2010, the 828-metre Burj Khalifa has been the world’s tallest building.