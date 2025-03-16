Dubai’s ‘Most Noble Number’ auction: Car plate DD 5 sells for Rs 82 crore

Dubai’s leading businessmen and philanthropists gathered at the ‘Most Noble Number’ charity auction, where car plate DD 5 sold for a staggering 35 million Dirham (Rs 82,85,80,550) , making it the night’s top prize.

Held at Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, on Saturday, March 15, the event raised over 83.6 million Dirham, including 75 million Dirham from car plates and additional funds from 20 exclusive mobile numbers.

Binghatti Holding’s Chairman, Muhammad BinGhatti, led the auction, winning plate DD 5, the most expensive of the night. The company also bought DD 15 for 9.2 million Dirham, contributing a total of 44.2 million Dirham — over half of all plate sales.

Other highlights included DD 12, sold for 12.8 million Dirham, and DD 77 at 12.6 million Dirham. In a touching moment, a young boy, dubbed “the cub”, won DD 24 for 6.3 million Dirham on behalf of his father.

Mobile numbers also attracted high bids, with du 0584444444 selling for 1.7 million Dirham and e& UAE 0565000000 for 1.6 million Dirham, raising over 7 million Dirham in total.

Proceeds to support healthcare

Funds will support the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to improve healthcare for underserved communities by building hospitals, providing equipment, and expanding medical capacity.

More auctions ahead

A similar event takes place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, March 16, and Monday, March 17, featuring 444 special plate numbers, including number 20, number 2, motorcycle plate 1, and classic plates. Bidding is available via the Emirates Auction app and online.

In 2023, the auction set a Guinness World Record when plate P-7 sold for 55 million Dirham, supporting the 1 Billion Meals Endowment initiative.