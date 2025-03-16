Crackdown on begging: 33 arrested by Dubai Police during Ramzan

Dubai Police have arrested 33 beggars of various nationalities in the first ten days of Ramzan, as part of their annual anti-begging campaign under the slogan “A Conscious Society, Free of Beggars.”

The campaign aims to protect Dubai’s civilised image by cracking down on begging and raising public awareness.

Begging remains a persistent issue during Ramzan, with individuals targeting prayer gatherings, public spaces, and markets, or soliciting fake online donations for mosque construction or humanitarian aid.

To curb this issue, police patrols have been intensified in high-risk areas, in coordination with strategic partners such as the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, RTA, Dubai Municipality, and Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

In a statement, Colonel Ahmed Al Odaidi, Deputy Director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department, said the campaign is a proven initiative that combats all forms of begging — from traditional street begging to online scams soliciting fake donations.

Al Odaidi warned the public to be cautious of beggars who exploit sympathy, including those using children or people of determination. He urged residents not to give money to beggars but to report them via 901, the Police Eye app, or E-crime for online cases.

On the first day of Ramzan alone, nine beggars were arrested, including five men and four women.

Begging is considered a criminal offence in the UAE, punishable by up to three months in prison and a 5,000 Dirham fine. Those who organise begging rings face up to six months in jail and a 100,000 Dirham fine, while unlicensed fundraising can incur fines of up to 500,000 Dirham.