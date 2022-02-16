Dubai’s ruler receives Turkish President at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: UAE vice president Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Prime Minister and the Ruler of Dubai, received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.
“Today, I have received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at Expo Dubai-a visit that paves the way for a new phase of cooperation and strategic partnership between the UAE and Turkey,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Sheikh Mohammed said Turkey’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai offered both countries an opportunity to explore new avenues to expand economic and cultural ties.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrated Turkey’s National Day at the Expo site on the second day of his visit to the UAE.
“I am truly happy to be with you on the occasion of the Expo 2020 Dubai Turkish National Day. I congratulate the friendly and sisterly UAE for the large scale event despite the pandemic conditions,” he said.
On Monday, February 14 evening, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up with Turkey’s red and white crescent-and-star flag in honour of Erdogan’s visit.
“Tonight, we welcome the president of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the UAE with a spectacular LED show,” the landmark’s Twitter page stated.
Erdogan was welcomed to Abu Dhabi by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Monday at the UAE’s presidential palace Qasr Al-Watan. The two officials held talks and witnessed the signing of 13 cooperation agreements between their countries.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to Twitter and expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome he received in the UAE and expressed the hope that the visit will usher in a new phase of bilateral ties that serves the mutual interests of the two nations.
He further wrote, “After completing our two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, which we believe will take our cooperation to new horizons, we returned to Ankara. May our visit be beneficial for our countries and region.”