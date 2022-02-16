Dubai’s ruler receives Turkish President at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: UAE vice president Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Prime Minister and the Ruler of Dubai, received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

“Today, I have received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at Expo Dubai-a visit that paves the way for a new phase of cooperation and strategic partnership between the UAE and Turkey,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Sheikh Mohammed said Turkey’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai offered both countries an opportunity to explore new avenues to expand economic and cultural ties.

Today, while receiving President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Expo 2020 Dubai. A new phase of UAE-Turkish strategic partnership is established. Our economic relations holds great prospects. I am optimistic about the regional stability and prosperity, led by both countries. pic.twitter.com/CkqXTgbhwI — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 15, 2022

فيديو: محمد بن راشد يستقبل الرئيس التركي رجب طيب اردوغان في إكسبو 2020 دبي@HHShkMohd @rterdogan_ar pic.twitter.com/DQqTDxBn8P — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 15, 2022

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrated Turkey’s National Day at the Expo site on the second day of his visit to the UAE.

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Dubai Expo 2020 Türkiye Ulusal Günü etkinliklerine katıldı https://t.co/cYyTnPluuo pic.twitter.com/f35CUGxjWZ — T.C. Cumhurbaşkanlığı (@tcbestepe) February 15, 2022

Cumhurbaşkanı @RTErdogan, Dubai Expo 2020 Türkiye Ulusal Günü etkinlik alanında kendisini karşılayan vatandaşları selamladı. pic.twitter.com/L2a5Mlpn2h — T.C. Cumhurbaşkanlığı (@tcbestepe) February 15, 2022

“I am truly happy to be with you on the occasion of the Expo 2020 Dubai Turkish National Day. I congratulate the friendly and sisterly UAE for the large scale event despite the pandemic conditions,” he said.

On Monday, February 14 evening, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up with Turkey’s red and white crescent-and-star flag in honour of Erdogan’s visit.

“Tonight, we welcome the president of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the UAE with a spectacular LED show,” the landmark’s Twitter page stated.

نرحب الليلة بالرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان في الإمارات العربية المتحدة بعرض ضوئي مذهل.



Tonight, we welcome the president of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to the UAE with a spectacular LED show. pic.twitter.com/CyIob7GyLX — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) February 14, 2022

Erdogan was welcomed to Abu Dhabi by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Monday at the UAE’s presidential palace Qasr Al-Watan. The two officials held talks and witnessed the signing of 13 cooperation agreements between their countries.

I was pleased to welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the UAE today. We discussed opportunities to strengthen our bilateral relations and witnessed the signing of several agreements and MOUs aimed at expanding cooperation between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/ICQ8UIi21Y — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) February 14, 2022

Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to Twitter and expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome he received in the UAE and expressed the hope that the visit will usher in a new phase of bilateral ties that serves the mutual interests of the two nations.

Birleşik Arap Emirlikleri’ne ziyaretimiz boyunca büyük bir muhabbet ve yakınlık gördük.



Şahsıma ve heyetime gösterilen nazik ev sahipliğinden dolayı Abu Dabi Veliaht Prensi, değerli kardeşim @MohamedBinZayed'e şükranlarımı sunuyorum. 🇹🇷 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/ECKEDmejtX — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 15, 2022

He further wrote, “After completing our two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, which we believe will take our cooperation to new horizons, we returned to Ankara. May our visit be beneficial for our countries and region.”