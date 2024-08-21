Dulquer Salmaan starrer ‘Lucky Baskhar’ postponed, to release on this date

Mumbai: Movie buffs have to wait a little longer to watch Dulquer Salmaan starrer ‘Lucky Baskhar’ as the makers have postponed the release date of the much-awaited film.

Initially slated for a September 7 release, now makers have pushed the date to October.

Makers on Tuesday announced the new release date on their official X account.

They wrote, “Postponing releases can impact social media reputation, but it’s essential for our film’s quality! #LuckyBaskhar is set to make your Diwali special in theaters worldwide. Grand release on Oct 31st, 2024. #LuckyBaskharOnOct31st.”

Dulquer also shared the new poster with new release date announcement on his Instagram story.

In ‘Lucky Baskhar’, Dulquer plays the role of a simple bank cashier and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Set in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s, the film will chronicle the interesting, turbulent, and extra-ordinary life journey of a simple bank cashier, Lucky Baskhar.

Recently, the makers released the teaser of the film, on the occasion of Eid.

The teaser follows Baskhar’s extraordinary journey into acquiring a huge fortune. A dialogue by Dulquer that resonates the most is, “A middle-class person can increase his savings by leading a miserly life and spend a huge amount if challenged.”

The movie is directed by writer-director Venky Atluri. His previous film, Sir/Vaathi earned appreciation from critics and audiences.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading lady role opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film. Renowned composer GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film and ace cinematographer Nimish Ravi is delivering mesmerizing visuals. National Award-winning production designer Banglan and editor Navin Nooli are working on the film.

The film will hit the cinemas on October 31.