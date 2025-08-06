Islamabad: It’s been just five years since Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem entered the entertainment industry, and she has already cemented her place as one of the most celebrated stars of her generation. With back-to-back hits like Ishq Murshid, Khai, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, and Jaisay Aapki Marzi, Durefishan remains a constant in headlines, not just for her powerful performances, but also for her much-discussed personal life.

Her crackling on-screen chemistry with Ishq Murshid co-star Bilal Abbas Khan has led to endless fan speculation about a real-life romance. From dating rumours to whispers of an upcoming wedding, social media has been buzzing with theories, especially after their joint appearance at the drama’s finale and an alleged shared Umrah trip that further fueled gossip.

Now, in a candid interview with Something Haute, Durefishan Saleem has finally addressed the rumours in her own signature way.

Speaking about the constant wedding chatter, she said, “I respond to all by not responding.” She added that she knows what’s true and what isn’t, and has always drawn a line when it comes to her personal life.

“A rumour is a rumour, and with a wedding, even if it’s a private affair, people share pictures of it the second it happens. So why would someone delay in posting pictures?” she said, subtly shutting down the speculation.

A few months ago, Durefishan had also took a humorous jibe at the ever-swirling gossip, including past pregnancy rumours sparked by a viral video from her London trip. Taking it lightly, she quipped, “Waiting for new rumors like…’

While her personal life remains private, professionally, Durefishan Saleem is all set to return to screens soon. She will be seen next in the highly-anticipated drama Saanwal Yaar Piya, sharing the screen with Ahmed Ali Akbar and Feroze Khan in lead roles.