Durefishan Saleem reacts to her pregnancy talks, ‘Waiting for..’

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem, known for her hit dramas Ishq Murshid, Khai, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, and Jaisay Aapki Marzi, recently found herself at the center of pregnancy rumors after a video from her trip to London went viral.

The video sparked speculation among fans, with some claiming to have spotted a “baby bump.” One user commented, “She is expecting,” leading to widespread online chatter.

In response to the rumors, Durefishan took a lighthearted approach, humorously replying, “Waiting for new rumors like…” shutting down the speculation and clearing the air.

On the professional front, Durefishan is making significant strides in her career. She is set to make her international debut in the second season of the Turkish TV series Selahaddin Eyyubi, a historical show based on the legendary Sultan Saladin. Her fans are excited to see her take on this new challenge and make her mark in the Turkish entertainment industry, following her successful run in Pakistan.