Dy CM Bhatti lays foundation for Young India Residential School

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu reaffirms the state government’s commitment to advancing education and infrastructure at the foundation ceremony for the Young India Integrated Residential School in Huzurnagar constituency.

Accompanied by Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the long-awaited restart of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project, which aims to enhance irrigation in the region and is expected to complete within 20 months.

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced that the Yadadri Power Plant project has gained momentum following expedited approvals. He praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Cabinet members for their tireless work, up to 18 hours a day to create a more inclusive and progressive Telangana.

Bhatti underscored the Congress-led government’s focus on public welfare initiatives. These include the Aarogyasri scheme, which provides free healthcare coverage up to Rs 10 lakh per family, and an Rs 18,000 crore debt waiver for farmers.

At the event, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy noted that integrated residential schools will transform Telangana’s education system by providing students with an English-medium, competitive education. These institutions will offer high-quality facilities to students from all social backgrounds, including SC, ST, BC, minorities, and the general community. The Gaddipalli school, with a budget of Rs 200 crore, will serve as a model for similar schools across the state.

The government has also significantly raised its budget for residential schools to Rs 5,000 crore this year, a major increase from the previous allocation of Rs 70 crore. Recent enhancements include increased meal and personal allowances for hostel students and expanded financial aid across educational levels.

In addition, Telangana’s robust paddy procurement system, which supported a record production of 150 lakh metric tonnes, will benefit farmers with a Rs 500 bonus per quintal of fine paddy, along with the central minimum support price. From January 2025, fine rice will also be provided free of cost to 30.5 lakh white ration card holders across Telangana.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy praised Gaddipalli as the ideal location for the new school, with plans for a two-lane road to improve access. He assured that the government is working on improving infrastructure across all schools to create better learning environments for students.